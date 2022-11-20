Cetera Advisors LLC Has $14.67 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

