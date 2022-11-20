Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,349 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

