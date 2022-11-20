Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $31,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.44 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

