Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 6,833 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

