Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,669 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 511,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 380,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6,002.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 260,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 193,007 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVO opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

