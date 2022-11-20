Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

