Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. 1,848,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,983. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

