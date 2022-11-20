Cetera Investment Advisers Has $109.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $109,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

