Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 119,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 405,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $234.73.

