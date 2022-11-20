Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.