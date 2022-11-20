Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.