Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 13,884,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

