Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,796 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. 4,321,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

