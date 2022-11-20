Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 871 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $45,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $289.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.