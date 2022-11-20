Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.34 million, a PE ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.