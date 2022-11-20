Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of CLDT opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.34 million, a PE ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
