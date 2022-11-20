Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 3,551 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 348,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

