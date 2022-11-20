Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

