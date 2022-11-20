Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.