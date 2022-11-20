Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after acquiring an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

