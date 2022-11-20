Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

