Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 251 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

CAT opened at $231.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

