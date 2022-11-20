Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $210.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,138. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.