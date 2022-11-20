Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 4.2% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

