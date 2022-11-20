CL King Increases J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target to $180.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CL King from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Comerica Bank raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

