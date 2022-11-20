ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO opened at $30.41 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,691,746 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 242,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,566 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

