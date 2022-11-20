Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,054,861 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $171,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

