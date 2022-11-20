Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $199.39 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $199,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

