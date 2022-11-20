Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $265.03 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 436,796 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Blackstone worth $265,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock valued at $210,016,852. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

