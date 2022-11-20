Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $303.70 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $303,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,065,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE CVX opened at $182.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

