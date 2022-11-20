Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $274,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

