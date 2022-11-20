Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 549,151 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $137,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 529,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,807,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

