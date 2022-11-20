Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 29,712 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $220,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

