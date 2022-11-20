Cohen Lawrence B Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

