Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.19.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $264.74. 705,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,640. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

