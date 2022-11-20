Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $1,940.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,815.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,921.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

