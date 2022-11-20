Cohen Lawrence B Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

