Cohen Lawrence B Sells 252 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 212,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

