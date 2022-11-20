Cohen Lawrence B Sells 356 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $223.61. 1,447,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.