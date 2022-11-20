Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $724.66 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,129.48 or 0.06814671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $724.66 million and $5.30 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.47 or 0.08356542 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00556395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.86 or 0.28981691 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

