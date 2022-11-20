Comparing Talkspace (TALK) and Its Rivals

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.17 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 114.38%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

