CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 8,282 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.