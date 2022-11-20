CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 11,695 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

