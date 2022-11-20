CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 2,973 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,480 shares of company stock worth $2,007,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

