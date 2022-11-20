CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,648 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHP stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.