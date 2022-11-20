CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.