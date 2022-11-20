CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $170.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

