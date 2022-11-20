CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 289,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

