CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 6,729 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

