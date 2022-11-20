COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Issue Dividend of $1.20

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.2022 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $11.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
