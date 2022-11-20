Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00058987 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $80.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.