Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00058987 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $80.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076906 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010220 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023193 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005194 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
